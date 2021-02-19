Supervisor Desmond reacts to Nathan Fletcher’s “progressive” State of the County Address





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Thursday, Nathan Fletcher, Chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, delivered his first State of San Diego County Address.

Fletcher promoted the most progressive vision of San Diego County that has been heard, proclaiming that he will prioritize policies like climate change and getting unions involved at all levels.

Fletcher also announced they will create may new government offices that will be tasked with charging the problems he outlined.

Supervisor Jim Desmond, found many of the things Supervisor Fletcher outlined to be concerning, and joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to explain the problems with Fletcher’s progressive vision.

Desmond represents parts of North County, while Fletcher represents the area around Downtown San Diego.

During the address, Fletcher pushed fairness and equity. Desmond responded, “we’re all interested in fairness, we all want to make sure everybody has the opportunity for jobs and fairness, and wages and things like that.”

Desmond continued to criticize Nathan Fletcher for failing to mention, “kind of the elephant in the room, all these business that still can’t open right now.”