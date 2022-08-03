Supervisor Desmond: SANDAG has no real plan to remove unpopular mileage tax





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In December 2021, SANDAG passed its regional transportation plan.

But in order to get enough votes, SANDAG officials were forced to withdrawal the most controversial part, the mileage tax. The mileage tax would tax San Diegans for every mile they drive, which obviously is very unpopular among residents.

But, this tax was the main source of funding for the ambitious $163 Regional Transportation Plan, so they are forced to find a new funding mechanism.

Democrats who voted in favor of the Regional Transportation Plan claimed they would report back in six months with a new plan for funding. It’s been almost 8 months, and they haven’t proposed anything.

Republican County Supervisor Jim Desmond voted against the plan, due to the variety of tax hikes among other things, and has continued to be a strong opponent to it.

He joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to call out the supporters, and says the unpopular per-mile tax remains “a contentious part of their proposal,” but they are lying to the public about it.

Desmond added that another issue he has with the plan is that it aims at forcing people out of private vehicles, and onto public transportation. A change in way of life that he doesn’t believe is very suitable for our region.

