Supervisor Desmond to ask Board of Supervisors to oppose new placements of SVPs in SD County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond will be asking the Board of Supervisors Tuesday to oppose any further placements of the sexually violent predators in San Diego County until local jurisdictions get to fully participate in the placement process, including full veto authority.

Desmond’s proposal has said, in part, that the State of California and Liberty Healthcare should not be in charge of determining where convicted predators are placed, but instead the community should have the say.

Supervisor Desmond joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss more about his plans to present his letter to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

The supervisor summed up his letter as an agenda item for the Board to vote on regarding allowing residents of the county to be a part of the process in deciding where to place SVPs.

To view the agenda for the Oct. 5 meeting, visit https://bosagenda.sandiegocounty.gov/cob/cosd/cob/doc?id=0901127e80dab587

Viewers may also request to speak at the Board meeting here www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/bos/telecomments.html