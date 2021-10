Supervisor Desmond wants to bring awareness to dangers of fentanyl





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego lawmakers are seeking for solutions, as fentanyl deaths continue to devastate the county.

According to the latest numbers, there have been 413 fentanyl-related deaths since mid-July.

Supervisor Jim Desmond spoke with KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on how he’s working to combat the issue.