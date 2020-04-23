Supervisor Dianne Jacob to host virtual town hall on local business recovery efforts amid coronavirus pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Supervisor Dianne Jacob, joined by a small business development expert, is hosting an online town hall to discuss business recovery efforts and take questions.

Supervisor Jacob will also talk about an initiative going to the Board of Supervisors for consideration the same day — a $5 million loan program to help small businesses in the county’s unincorporated area.

Jacob previewed her event with more details on KUSI News.