Supervisor Fletcher asks San Diegans to watch Super Bowl at home





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten announced the county will step up enforcement over Super Bowl weekend.

Dr. Wilma Wooten said Los Angeles County’s decision to ban restaurants from turning on their TVs, “makes perfect sense,” but San Diego County has not yet made that decision.

The county’s revised Health Officer Order also reinstates previous restrictions on outdoor dining, requiring servers to wear masks and face shields, limiting restaurants to 50% of patio capacity, limiting tables to no more than six people and requiring tables to be at least eight feet apart.

But the order also states: “Televisions or any other screens that are used to broadcast programming must be removed from the area or turned off. This provision is effective until further notice.”

County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer earlier this week noted concerns about the upcoming Super Bowl leading to gatherings of sports fans, and she noted earlier issued with people gathering at private parties and restaurants to watch Dodger World Series and Lakers NBA Championship games.

“We know that Super Bowl Sunday is coming up, and we can’t repeat the mistakes of the past,” Ferrer said. “It will be tragic if the Super Bowl becomes a super-spreader of coronavirus.”

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher asked San Diegans to watch the Super Bowl at home, “just this year and this game.”

This announcement comes after San Diego County Health Officials asked San Diegans to celebrate Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years at home, with members of their household, “just this one year.”

It is worth noting that as San Diegans are expected to watch the game at home with their household, there will be 25,000 fans in attendance in Tampa, Florida.

Fletcher and Dr. Wooten’s complete response on Super Bowl LV gatherings is below:

