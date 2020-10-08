Supervisor Fletcher endorses Democrat Terra Lawson-Remer over Kristin Gaspar





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Supervisor Nathan Fletcher endorsed Democrat candidate Terra Lawson-Remer to replace Supervisor Kristin Gaspar and represent District 3 on the County Board of Supervisors.

Supervisor Fletcher slammed Gaspar for her supporting President Trump and work to open businesses on an expedited schedule than outlined by Governor Newsom’s orders.

Lawson-Remer thanked Supervisor Fletcher and listed her policy priorities.

The first policy she named with investing in a “gold standard climate action plan.” She then said she would fix homelessness, address affordable housing, and protecting our beaches.

Lawson-Remer proclaimed, “I am proud to have the support of Supervisor Fletcher and Governor Newsom.”

If Lawson-Remer wins, the Board of Supervisor balance of power will change and be controlled by Democrats.

Supervisor Kristin Gaspar responded to Supervisor Nathan Fletcher’s “political attack” with the follow statement:

“This morning Supervisor Fletcher held a hellfire and brimstone press conference in which he ironically and incorrectly blamed me for playing politics with COVID. Let me set the record straight: I have never supported any approach to re-opening that was not specifically supported by our Public Health Officer and clinical leadership team. Supervisor Fletcher knows this but prefers to continue spreading this false narrative because he is actively running a campaign against me. I measured the distance between our office doors, and it is 7 feet, so he and I can actually have a socially distanced conversation anytime he isn’t holding a press conference. I will continue to do my job protecting public health and working with small businesses and leave the politics to Supervisor Fletcher.”

Democrat candidate for County Supervisor District 3, @LawsonRemer, praises Prop 15, which would increase property taxes on small business owners. Lawson-Remer is running against @KristinDGaspar who opposes Prop 15 and other tax hikes. Full Interview: https://t.co/IHUXJmvRr1 pic.twitter.com/nfEHIHkE5t — KUSI News (@KUSINews) September 22, 2020