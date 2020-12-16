Supervisor Fletcher praises President Trump’s successful ‘Operation Warp Speed’





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The first batches of Pfizer’s long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine arrived in San Diego County Monday for both U.S. Department of Defense personnel and civilians, with initial vaccinations to begin as soon as Tuesday.

Naval Medical Center San Diego received an unspecified number of vaccines Monday, with front-line medical workers and essential mission personnel — such as EMS, firefighters and gate personnel — to begin receiving the first dose of the vaccinations Tuesday. Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton will take a portion of those doses for personnel north of San Diego.

“We are proud to support operation Warp Speed,” said Rear Adm. Tim Weber, commander of Naval Medical Forces Pacific. “This vaccine will strengthen our ability to protect our people. I am confident in the stringent regulatory process of the FDA.”

Weber said the number of doses delivered to the Navy in San Diego is likely fewer than the number of “first-tier” medical personnel at the two hospitals. Subsequent vaccine allotments — as the supply chain dictates — will allow for the second dose of the vaccine to be administered to medical and other “mission-essential” workers, as well as those who missed it the first time, Tricare dependents and non-essential personnel.

The number of doses delivered to the San Diego-area military is classified, Weber said, calling it an “operational security issue.” However, the U.S. government has allocated vaccines to 64 jurisdictions, and the DOD plans to administer its initial allocation of 43,875 doses to populations of uniformed service members — both active and reserves. That includes members of the National Guard, dependents, retirees, civilian employees and select contract personnel.

On the civilian side, San Diego County also received a portion of 28,000 doses of the vaccines Monday, with the remainder going to UC San Diego Medical Center and Rady Children’s Hospital on Monday and Tuesday. The allotment is part of around 327,000 doses California is expected to receive in the first distribution. The initial allotment will cover around 72% of what is needed for “all identified health care first-tier recipients,” San Diego County spokesman Jose Alvarez said.

Wednesday during the San Diego County Health press briefing, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher also praised the work that was accomplished under President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed.

Fletcher emphasized that no steps were “skipped” in creating the vaccine, but the federal government made it possible to speed up the time in between steps to create a safe vaccine in the safest way possible.

Fletcher said, “while the process was faster than normal, it was because of the unprecedented availability of funds and resources to be able to go through all of the normal safeguards and procedures in a quicker timeline.”

On November 13, 2020, President Trump gave a Rose Garden speech congratulating everyone involved in Operation Warp Speed as he announced the Pfizer vaccine to be over 90% effective.

Trump proclaimed, “We will work to secure an emergency use authorization, which should be coming down extremely soon. And my administration will then coordinate the distribution of the vaccine, and it will be approved, I think — again, it will be approved very, very quickly, we hope. The average development timeline for the vaccine, including clinical tests and manufacturing, can take 8 to 12 years. Through Operation Warp Speed, we’re doing it in less than one year. If you had a different administration with different people, what we’ve done would have taken, in my opinion, three, four, five years, and it would have been in the FDA forever.”

President Trump’s predictions about the coronavirus vaccine timeline have turned out to be true as people are beginning to be vaccinated across the country.