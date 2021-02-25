Supervisor Fletcher refuses to comment on teachers union demands

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Unified School District leaders announced Tuesday that they have set a targeted date of April 12 to allow students of all grade levels to return to the classroom — provided the county drops into the red tier of the state’s COVID-19 monitoring system — nearly a year after the district closed its schools due to the pandemic.

Under the plan, teachers — who will have the choice to be vaccinated — will return to classrooms a week before then, on April 5. The plan is a hybrid model and students will have the option to continue learning from home. COVID-19 safety protocols will continue to be observed on campuses indefinitely, officials said.

Board of Education President Richard Barrera said the plan is to bring all grade levels back after spring break, provided the vaccination schedule holds up and case rates continue to decrease. As of Tuesday, San Diego County had an adjusted case rate of 15 per 100,000 people — in the state’s purple tier of its four-tiered reopening plan.

Wednesday on Good Morning San Diego, Barrera discusses the new target date, and what needs to be done with KUSI’s Paul Rudy.

To start the interview, KUSI’s Paul Rudy got right to it and asked, “Can you say that April 12th is a firm date? Regardless of the governor’s tier, regardless of teacher vaccinations, regardless of additional funding, on the 12th, teachers are going to be back in school. Can you say that today?”

Barrera answered saying, “no.”

Barrera went on to explain that in order for in-person classes to resume on the target date, San Diego County must move out of the Purple Tier and teachers AND staff need to be vaccinated.

All school staff would include anyone going on campus including bus drivers, teachers and custodians

KUSI followed up on Barrera’s comments during Wednesday’s San Diego County Health briefing by asking Supervisor Nathan Fletcher if he agrees with the demands of the teachers union, but Fletcher refused to comment.

Instead, Fletcher answered suggesting KUSI News, “ask Richard.”

It is worth noting that not even hospitals are mandating that 100% of staff get vaccinated.

