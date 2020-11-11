Supervisor Gaspar says more lockdowns are not sustainable for San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After the state announced San Diego County has been forced back into the most restrictive Purple Tier, “non-essential” businesses are doing their best to transform their operation to abide by the new regulations.
Supervisor Kristin Gaspar joined KUSI News to explain her opposition to the lockdowns, saying they are “unsustainable” for our local businesses.
KUSI also asked Gaspar to react to Supervisor Fletcher’s suggestion that San Diegans who can afford it, continue paying their gym memberships even if they are closed. Fletcher’s comment was largely criticized on our social media platforms, many comparing it to socialistic thinking.
Gaspar said Supervisor Fletcher made a nice suggestion, but that won’t actually solve anything. Explaining people need jobs, and closing so many businesses will force them to fire their employees all over again.