Supervisor Gaspar says more lockdowns are not sustainable for San Diego





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After the state announced San Diego County has been forced back into the most restrictive Purple Tier, “non-essential” businesses are doing their best to transform their operation to abide by the new regulations.

Supervisor Kristin Gaspar joined KUSI News to explain her opposition to the lockdowns, saying they are “unsustainable” for our local businesses.

KUSI also asked Gaspar to react to Supervisor Fletcher’s suggestion that San Diegans who can afford it, continue paying their gym memberships even if they are closed. Fletcher’s comment was largely criticized on our social media platforms, many comparing it to socialistic thinking.

Gaspar said Supervisor Fletcher made a nice suggestion, but that won’t actually solve anything. Explaining people need jobs, and closing so many businesses will force them to fire their employees all over again.

Now that @SanDiegoCounty is in the Purple Tier, gyms will be forced to close indoor operations starting Saturday. To help gym owners, Supervisor @NathanFletcher says to continue paying your gym memberships, "even though you may not be going." More info: https://t.co/7Z53b8ho1v pic.twitter.com/qnZeGLN9JN — KUSI News (@KUSINews) November 10, 2020