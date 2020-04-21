Supervisor Gaspar wants the County reconsider regulations on golfing and water activities

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It was tumultuous weekend, in which protesters took to the streets in cities across the country — including San Diego and Encinitas to demand the reopening of parks, beaches and “nonessential” workplaces. The protests — locally about 200-strong in Encinitas and involving several hundred at the Hall of Justice in downtown San Diego — have drawn both praise and condemnation.

Some politicians supported at least part of the protesters’ message. County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar and Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey both called for the reopening of the region’s beaches.

“Surfing in the ocean should not be a crime,” Bailey said in a public Facebook post on Saturday.

County officials Monday said they understood the heavy toll the public health orders to curb the coronavirus pandemic have taken on the economy and on the public’s mental health.

“We know we made the right call early,” said Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, who warned against moving too fast to lift public health orders.

“Some out there are calling for an immediate reopening of the county because of the low case numbers,” he said. “It’s like throwing away your umbrella in the middle of a rainstorm because you are not getting wet.”

Fletcher said the county was “ready to begin considering easing” of public health orders, including reopening beaches and parks, once there’s a framework for how to phase back into recreational activities.

Gaspar says she believes it is time to start re-opening places like parks, beaches, and golf courses if proper social distancing can be maintained.