Supervisor Gaspar writes letter requesting the County reconsider regulations on golfing and water activities

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Amid the ongoing coronavirus shutdowns across San Diego County, residents are beginning to recognize the inconsistencies with the shutdown orders.

Surfers questioning why they can’t go in the water, but it is okay for bicyclists to ride in bunches. Golfers claiming their sport contains natural social distancing, and people questioning why they can’t enjoy a boat ride one the bay with the people they are quarantining with.

As San Diego County residents have held multiple ‘Freedom Rally’s’ across the County to protest what they say are overreaching shutdowns, some local leaders are working to re-open San Diego.

County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar wrote two letters to the Chief Administrative Officer of San Diego County, Helen Robbins-Meyer, one requesting the County “reconsider the current restriction on swimming, surfing, paddle boarding, and recreational boating” and the other describing safety protocols golf courses can implement in order to re-open “activities that can be done in open spaces with proper social distancing.”

Both letters are below:

Gaspar’s letter outlining safety protocols golf courses can implement in order to re-open while maintaining social distancing can be read here, or below.