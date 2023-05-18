Supervisor Jim Desmond and Animal Services to host Emergency Pet Kit Giveaway

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Supervisor Jim Desmond is partnering with the Department of Animal Services to provide a free emergency pet giveaway.

They are trying to help people prepare their furry friends for disaster, especially with wildfire season quickly approaching.

According to the Department of Animal Services over 60% of San Diego County residents have a pet. An important part of being prepared in an emergency, is making sure that you have a plan for your pet. These emergency kits come with all necessities you need in case you get evacuated.

Supervisor Desmond and the Director of Animal Services for San Diego County, Kelly Campbell, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to explain the program and how you can receive a free emergency kit.

For more information, click here.