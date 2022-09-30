Supervisor Jim Desmond and YMCA announce free swimming lessons

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County Supervisor, Jim Desmond and the Joe and Mary Mottino Family YMCA in Oceanside will announced 100 free swimming lessons to be available to all residents in San Diego County.

Earlier this week, Supervisor Desmond proposed to allocate part of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds to provide free swimming lessons to those in San Diego County. Desmond’s proposal was unanimously approved and the application period is now open.

Over 30 kids will be in attendance for the kickoff of “Swim All for Fall.”

Desmond discussed the program with KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego.