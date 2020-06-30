Supervisor Jim Desmond asserts San Diego County did not reopen too early





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Monday, San Diego saw its highest single day reporting of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

This comes shortly after Governor Gavin Newsom ordered bars to close in eight California Counties, and told Imperial County to continue its stay-at-home order.

As cases increase, some are asking if we opened too quickly, others are pointing to the large gatherings of protesters leading to the surge in young people that are now testing positive.

Others are simply saying the much larger amount of tests being administered is simply leading to more positive cases.

Supervisor Jim Desmond has been an advocate of reopening amid the shutdown, and he spoke to KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries about why he believes the County did not reopen too quickly.

Punishing an entire industry (breweries, bars and wineries) because of a few businesses who haven’t been abiding by the rules is ridiculous. Punish those who don’t follow the rules, but don’t penalize the majority of hard working businesses. — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) June 30, 2020