Supervisor Jim Desmond calls on San Diego County to declare a humanitarian crisis over border chaos

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Earlier this month, the federal government began mass releasing migrants at transit stations across San Diego County. The migrants, who were apprehended by border patrol after trying to enter the country illegally, are released with few resources, but are free to go wherever they wish.

San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond warns the mass releases into our community are happening daily, with no end in sight.

Desmond says the border situation is creating a major strain on resources, and is now taking action to address the new crisis.

Republican County Supervisor Jim Desmond announced Friday that he has put an agenda item for the upcoming Board meeting to declare a humanitarian crisis, because “we can’t keep accepting thousands into our region when we’re at capacity.

Many of the migrants being released are trying to seek asylum in the United States, but our immigration law does not grant asylum for economic reasons. Immigration Attorney Esther Valdes Clayton told KUSI last week that the majority of the asylum claims will be denied.

