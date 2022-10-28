Supervisor Jim Desmond campaigns against far-left opponent for re-election





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County Board of Supervisors is comprised of three Democrats, and two Republicans.

But the upcoming election could change that.

Republican County Supervisor Jim Desmond is campaigning against far-left opponent Tiffany Boyd-Hodgson. If Boyd-Hodgson wins, the Democrats will gain another seat on the County Board of Supervisors.

Tiffany Boyd-Hodgson is prioritizing far-left social issues, including support for gender transitioning in young children.

Supervisor Jim Desmond joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to explain why you should vote for him, as he touted his success fighting crime, fentanyl use, and most notably government overreach throughout the coronavirus pandemic.