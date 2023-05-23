Supervisor Jim Desmond casts lone vote against purchasing 4 hotels for $157 million





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tuesday, the San Diego County Supervisors voted 3-1 to authorize a memorandum of agreement between the County of San Diego and the San Diego Housing Commission, to purchase four hotels for a total of $157 million.

Republican County Supervisor Jim Desmond was the lone ‘No’ vote, because he says the plan “follows the same failed policies of Housing First.” Desmond insisted the county prioritize spending taxpayer money on treatment and services for homeless.

Chair Nora Vargas, Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer and Supervisor Joel Anderson all voted in support of the purchase.

The vote is a memorandum of agreement among the San Diego County Supervisors, and the purchase is expected to take over a year, effectively proving the point Supervisor Jim Desmond made.

Desmond released the following information regarding his vote and the failed housing first concept:

