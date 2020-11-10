Supervisor Jim Desmond continues fighting for businesses amid looming shutdown

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During a briefing Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom explained that some California counties would move back into the most restrictive, Purple Tier, of his reopening plan.

The Governor said Halloween celebrations (private gatherings) could be to blame for the rising numbers, but the Purple Tier punishes business and churches. And as we know, most of the cases are not spreading at businesses or places of worship. So why is Newsom punishing business owners?

Supervisor Jim Desmond has been fighting hard against any more shutdowns, and instead is pushing for ways that allow our businesses to reopen safely.

Desmond explained why pushing San Diego County back into the Purple Tier will be extremely detrimental to our region, and our residents with KUSI’s Logan Byrnes.