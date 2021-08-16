Supervisor Jim Desmond details opposition to vaccine mandates and potential lockdowns





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With some major cities across the country implementing vaccination requirements to enter indoor spaces, and coronavirus cases allegedly on the rise, will California go into lockdown again?

San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond doesn’t believe California will go into lockdown again, “simply because there’s a recall election.” Explaining how the pandemic has become political, Desmond says Newsom is making decisions solely based on how it will effect the way people vote in the recall.

But, Supervisor Desmond tells San Diego, “we have to live with the virus.”

Desmond explained his opposition to lockdowns and how the recall is guiding Newsom’s decision making with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego.