Supervisor Jim Desmond discusses board letter to increase more Camp LEAD locations





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In response to the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, TX and other shootings in cities across America, Supervisor Jim Desmond is putting forward a board letter for Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting titled, ‘Lifting up at-risk students, building lifelong bonds with law enforcement and creating a more inclusive and safer campus environment.’

Students at Camp LEAD participate in discussions and exercises that focus on eliminating barriers brought about by prejudice, racial discrimination, and exclusivity.

Supervisor Jim Desmond joined KUSI to talk more about “Camp Lead”, alongside Luana Woods, graduate of the camp.