Supervisor Jim Desmond discusses plan sent to Governor Newsom to further our reopening process





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tuesday, the County Board of Supervisors approved a plan with a 4-1 vote, telling Gavin Newsom we are ready to open.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher was the only vote against furthering our local reopening process.

Supervisor Jim Desmond discusses the details of the plan they sent to Governor Newsom’s office with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on KUSI News.