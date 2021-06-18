Supervisor Jim Desmond ecstatic to see San Diegans enjoying return to normalcy





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California has finally joined the rest of the country in returning to normal, something Supervisor Jim Desmond was pushing for months ago.

As you know Governor Gavin Newsom led the slowest reopening in the country, after implementing the strictest lockdown in the country.

For the most part, California’s COVID-19 numbers turned out to be no different than Florida, who reopened almost a year ago. But, San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher stood by Newsom’s side throughout the pandemic, killing thousands of businesses in the process.

But, Gavin Newsom eventually lifted the state COVID restriction on June 15, and San Diegans have been enjoying the return to normalcy.

Supervisor Jim Desmond discussed the state’s reopening on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

Despite the reopening, California is still forcing our “least vulnerable” population to wear masks. When K-12 students return to the classroom, they will have to wear masks while indoors.

Desmond says this requirement is ridiculous, saying it “turns science on its head.”

I know we all felt like it may never end, but the worst is over and the best is yet to come. Let's move forward San Diego, together! ☀️ — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) June 15, 2021

It’s ridiculous that the least vulnerable population is still required to wear masks at K-12 schools. https://t.co/RGigylPnbQ — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) June 9, 2021