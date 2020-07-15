Supervisor Jim Desmond explains San Diego County’s shortage in testing supplies.

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County’s director of the Health and Human Services Agency offered some more bad news Monday when he reported the county’s COVID-19 testing capacity was stretched to its limit.

The county has averaged more than 8,000 tests per day over the last week, a shortage in testing supplies has stretched supply lines to the limit, County Supervisor Greg Cox said Monday.

Supervisor Jim Desmond joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the County’s test shortage issue.

Due to a shortage of testing supplies, San Diego County is once again limiting COVID-19 testing to those with symptoms or people in high-risk groups. Similar shortages of the serum needed to conduct these tests was experienced early on in the public health crisis.

With local supply quickly decreasing, priority will now be given to:

• Healthcare workers, first responders, social service employees, and people in essential jobs

• Older adults

• People with chronic medical conditions

• People living in a residential or group setting, such as a long-term care facility or shelter

• People exposed to infected individuals in places where COVID-19 risk is high