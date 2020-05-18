Supervisor Jim Desmond exposes flaws in the coronavirus data used by San Diego County leaders





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – County Supervisor Jim Desmond analyzed our local data regarding coronavirus related deaths only to find out a stunning issue.

Desmond found out that there are only 6 coronavirus deaths in the county of San Diego.

Desmond has been advocating for the reopening of our local economy, and he says the data backs up his claim. Desmond urges a reopening to prevent “a much larger public health crisis,” referring to the staggering unemployment rate that has resulted from the extended shutdowns.

Desmond spoke on KUSI News about the coronavirus data, and why he is working to get San Diegans back to work.

This is just the beginning of a much larger Public Health Crisis. We now have over 28% unemployment, in San Diego County. We must get people back to work, safely! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/IT12Q04u55 — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) May 15, 2020

Friday evening, Desmond went on Fox News to speak about his findings on The Ingraham Angle.

We need facts in order to make decisions. San Diegans and the American people deserve to know the entire story, even if the facts don't fit the narrative that others want to covey.#ReOpenCalifornia pic.twitter.com/mO7Ehqw2LP — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) May 16, 2020