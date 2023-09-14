Supervisor Jim Desmond holding Zoom Town Hall Sept. 25 to help Fight Human Trafficking

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego is one of the top cities for human trafficking in the United States, and the problem is only getting worse.

San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond has been leading the fight to help stop human trafficking in the county, as he believes it is our responsibility to do everything in our power to stop it.

Desmond has introduced legislation to educate students about the signs to look for when approached by potential traffickers. Desmond believes “that education is a vital tool in preventing human trafficking so that our parents of young children are equipped with the knowledge to protect themselves and their peers.”

To spread awareness to the issue and further his efforts, Desmond is hosting a Zoom Town Hall event with District Attorney Summer Stephan on human trafficking awareness and prevention. The Zoom Town Hall is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m.

On KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego, Desmond encouraged people to join the event.