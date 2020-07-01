Supervisor Jim Desmond hopes beaches are not the next thing to close ahead of Fourth of July weekend





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – At midnight tonight, bars, breweries and wineries will have to shut their doors ahead of what would normally be a busy Fourth of July weekend.

But, whose decision was it to close bars, and could beaches also be closed for the holiday weekend?

San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond has been a longtime advocate of reopening our economy quicker than planned, and now he hopes Governor Newsom or San Diego County Health Officials keep our beaches open so San Diegans can celebrate their freedom on Independence Day.

