Supervisor Jim Desmond: It’s time to get our kids back in school





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The nearly 1,000 migrant teens being sheltered at the San Diego Convention Center are set to begin receiving in-person learning Thursday, something San Diego Unified students haven’t received in over a year.

The teachers are allegedly volunteering to teach the migrants in-person, while SDUSD says it is still too dangerous to teach our own students.

Over 90 migrants have already tested positive for COVID-19, making the COVID rates inside the convention center higher than with the SDUSD students community, who are still stuck learning virtually.

Supervisor Jim Desmond has been trying to encourage our teachers to get back in the classroom, while citing the safe statistics.

Desmond joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the importance of getting our students back in school.

This issue even recently reached the White House, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that San Diego students are on Spring break.