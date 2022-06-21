Supervisor Jim Desmond pushes to put 10 time felon behind bars permanently

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Supervisor Jim Desmond is making a huge push to get a 10 time felon locked up permanently, instead of letting him free.

The felon in question, Craig Blas, has been arrested, and then paroled and released a total of ten times since 2020. His most recent arrest was a probation violation in which they found a handgun magazine, 36 grams of methamphetamine, 235 fentanyl pills, 3.6 grams of powder fentanyl, a loaded magazine, a digital scale, and baggies consistent with the kind used to package illegal narcotics in the car.

His sentencing day is Tuesday, June 21st, and Desmond is urging the judge to lock him up for good.

Desmond wrote a letter to Judge Simmons but is urging the public to share their voice. The complete letter can be read here.

There is currently no photo of Blas, and Desmond’s office has been unable to get one from authorities.

Desmond explained why he wants Blas to stay in custody, and explained how you can help on KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego.

Supervisor Desmond shared the interview on his Instagram page, with the caption, “I’m all for 2nd chances, but Craig Blas has been arrested 10 times since 2020. These crimes are deemed “non-violent” but having 235 fentaynl pills along with weapons tells me he is intending to cause harm. He must be locked up for a long time and not allowed back on our streets.”