Supervisor Jim Desmond reacts to hours-long Board of Supervisors meeting

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Frustration over the county’s actions on vaccination and mask recommendations brought an unprecedented number of people to voice their views Tuesday night.

The comments were from a broad range of advocates and KUSI continues to highlight some of them, so viewers can hear what they had to say to the supervisors.

One impassioned comment came from Carlsbad resident and concerned citizen, Melissa O’Connor.

Supervisor Jim Desmond joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to discuss Tuesday’s meeting.

“Yesterday was a big expression of people being frustrated with government. That was for sure,” Supervisor Jim Desmond said.

Tuesday night’s meeting started around 11 a.m. and ended around 7 p.m.