Supervisor Jim Desmond responds to Chair Fletcher’s policy to declare COVID-19 misinformation a public health crisis

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, Nathan Fletcher, is adamantly tackling “COVID-19 misinformation” through a planned Board of Supervisors meeting in which officials will decide if COVID-19 misinformation is a public health crisis and what can be done to combat it.

Supervisor Jim Desmond, who represents District 5 and is on the board itself, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to discuss the situation.

It’s going to be hard to pinpoint what is and is not misinformation because it’s constantly evolving, said Supervisor Jim Desmond.

Supervisor Desmond expressed that it would be better to focus efforts on getting people vaccinated rather than on who is right and who is wrong.