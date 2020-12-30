Supervisor Jim Desmond says stay-at-home orders do not work to stop spread of COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The state’s regional order, which covers an 11-county Southern California area, took effect at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 6 and was set to expire Monday. But with the region’s intensive-care unit capacity at hospitals still officially listed at 0%, the order was extended indefinitely.

The state’s Health and Human Services Secretary, Dr. Mark Ghaly, said four-week projections indicate incoming COVID-19 patients are expected to continue exceeding ICU capacity in the region. Ghaly said the four-week projections are evaluated daily, and the region can emerge from the stay-at-home order whenever the projection indicates a region’s ICU capacity will rise above 15%.

The four-week projections are based on four factors: current ICU capacity, the region’s seven-day average daily new case rate, the transmission rate and the rate of ICU admissions.

County Supervisor Jim Desmond joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the stay-at-home order extention.

“The lockdown is clearly not working. It has been three weeks since the State shutdown restaurants, churches, gyms, and other businesses. We should have never put people out of work or kept them from their church during the holiday season,” said Desmond. “The numbers continue to rise, which is cause for concern, but also shows that it’s never been the businesses that have caused the problems.”