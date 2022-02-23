Supervisor Jim Desmond sends letter to Newsom requesting aid for record high energy costs





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As KUSI has reported, a new study found San Diego to be the least affordable city to live in, surpassing both San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Two major components that led to this are San Diego’s gas prices, and SDG&E having the most expensive electricity rates in the entire country.

In May of last year, Mayor Todd Gloria was touting the deal he made with SDG&E, saying it would be “a better deal for the city and for ratepayers.” But almost a year later, that deal has led to San Diegans paying the highest rates in the country.

Gloria’s office told KUSI News they have “no jurisdiction over those rates,” but our viewers tell KUSI they want to see Mayor Gloria do something.

Mayor Gloria has been silent on the issue since rates increased, refusing to even tell San Diego he is aware of the issue. KUSI has repeatedly reached out to his office requesting an interview, but he declines every time.

But at the County level, Republican Supervisor Jim Desmond is taking action.

RELATED STORY: San Diegans demand action from Mayor Todd Gloria over outrageous SDG&E rates

Supervisor Desmond has sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom and the California Public Utilities Commission to “immediately alleviate rising energy costs.” Desmond tweeted the full letter explaining, “the State is expected to have at least a $45.7 billion budget surplus in 2022. These are taxpayer dollars that should be used to lower the energy bills for all San Diegans.”

Desmond’s letter states, “The state’s budget surplus comes from taxpayers, many of whom have suffered mightily from a pandemic, losing their job and seeing gas prices rise dramatically. Let’s give it back to the taxpayers by lowering their energy bills. I urge you to act now to lower energy bills for San Diegans.”

The complete letter is below:

Today, I sent a letter to @GavinNewsom and @californiapuc to immediately alleviate rising energy costs. The State is expected to have at least a $45.7 billion budget surplus in 2022. These are taxpayer dollars that should be used to lower the energy bills for all San Diegans. pic.twitter.com/fOJS8WRNsG — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) February 23, 2022

That’s a great question and point too! https://t.co/9p20nm7XCx — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) February 23, 2022

Mayor @ToddGloria is refusing to stand up for San Diegans paying the highest electricity rates in the country. But at the County level, Supervisor @Jim_Desmond has sent a letter to @GavinNewsom requesting he provide relief to San Diego taxpayers.https://t.co/3ycSNEWZYJ — KUSI News (@KUSINews) February 23, 2022