Supervisor Jim Desmond slams Gavin Newsom’s outrageous reopening guidelines





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Earlier this week, KUSI News published an opinion piece written by County Supervisor Jim Desmond titled, “The Hypocrisy of COVID and the Economy.”

Desmond emphasized the hypocrisy of the regulations that have been imposed on San Diegans by our local officials, and by Governor Newsom at the state level. Desmond wrote, “While big box retailers thrive, many small businesses are not afforded the same opportunity to serve customers and put their employees back to work. If the safety protocols work for businesses with thousands of customers and hundreds of employees, why shouldn’t the same safety protocols work for all businesses?”

Six months ago, we were asked to flatten the curve, protect our most vulnerable and we’ve done that. San Diegans have done all the right things, businesses have abided by the safety protocols, yet they’re being punished. https://t.co/lHXYlKL7ok — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) September 10, 2020

Desmond discussed the op-ed, and the struggles San Diego County faces to comply with Gavin Newsom’s reopening guidelines in more detail on Good Morning San Diego.

RELATED STORY: Opinion: The Hypocrisy of COVID vs. Economy