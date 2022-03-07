Supervisor Jim Desmond: Suspend California’s Gas Tax for One Year

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 5.6 cents Monday, to $5.383 — its 18th record high in the past 20 days.

The average price has risen 32 of the past 35 days, increasing 75.9 cents. It is 53.6 cents more than one week ago, 70.4 cents higher than one month ago and $1.592 greater than one year ago.

Oil industry analysts attribute the price spike to the possibility of a supply shortage because traders, shippers, insurance companies and banks are avoiding Russian oil transactions for fear of running afoul of Western sanctions. To make matters worse, Californians pay the highest taxed and fees per gallon of gas in the entire country.

Elected Democrats of all levels in California have avoided speaking about the issue, and there is no sign of a natural price decrease coming in the short term.

But Republican San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond is trying to help out hardworking San Diego residents, and Californians.

Supervisor Jim Desmond has sent the Board of Supervisor a letter requesting a “one-year suspension of the State of California’s Gas Tax.”

Desmond’s letter reads, “I cannot stand by and let San Diegans suffer while Sacramento politicians build up their coffers. I admit this is a short-term problem and longer solutions need to be looked into, like America becoming less dependent on foreign nations such as Russia, Iran and Venezuela and more energy independent but, that’s a Federal issue. In the meantime, San Diegans need help and it’s time for Sacramento bureaucrats to step up.”

Supervisor Desmond’s complete letter is below:

Electricity Prices 🤯

Gas Prices 🤯

Food Prices 🤯

Insurance Prices 🤯 It's becoming so difficult for families and seniors on fixed incomes to afford San Diego. — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) March 7, 2022