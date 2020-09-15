Supervisor Jim Desmond to propose San Diego County not enforce California’s reopening plan





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond has been an outspoken advocate and supporter of reopening the local economy, getting businesses back to normal operations, while emphasizing it is possible to do safely.

Tuesday, Supervisor Desmond will introduce a proposal to the Board of Supervisors to stop enforcing the state’e COVID-19 reopening rules.

KUSI’s Sasha Foo spoke with Supervisor Desmond and other business officials about the proposal and why he has decided to finally bring it to the Board.

Supervisor Kristin Gaspar pointed out that if we go down this path, we would have to return over $100 million of CARES Act funding.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher is the only San Diego County Supervisor who has voted against reopening every step of the way.

San Diego has been backed into a corner. The State has given us impossible guidelines, which will keep businesses closed or limited for many more months! Tomorrow, I will be asking for businesses to open up in San Diego County and NOT to enforce the state rules. pic.twitter.com/H7H9U0ZTje — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) September 14, 2020