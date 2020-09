Supervisor Jim Desmond unveils OpenCalNow petition





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Supervisor Jim Desmond and Supervisor Donald Wagner are unveiling their petition, OpenCalNow.com on Tuesday.

OpenCalNow is a group of elected officials, leaders, and businesses working on behalf of the public to safely reopen California.

The goal of OpenCalNow is to get kids back in the classroom and our businesses back open, according to Supervisor Desmond.