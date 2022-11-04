Supervisor Jim Desmond urges you to get out and vote on Election Day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – If you have not yet turned in your 2022 ballot, Supervisor Jim Desmond is urging you to get out and vote on election day.

Supervisor Jim Desmond represents District 5 on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, and is running for reelection against far-left opponent Tiffany Boyd-Hodgson. District 5 covers most of San Diego’s north county region.

At this moment, only 21% of District 5 voters have turned in their mail-in ballots, which is lower than expected.

Desmond wants voters to participate in the election, and to get out and vote for him on election day.

Supervisor Desmond is one of two Republicans on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, and led the opposition to the failed lockdown policies that were implemented by the Democrat majority throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Generally, Republican voters turn out in much higher numbers on election day, and Desmond hopes to see that trend continue on Tuesday.