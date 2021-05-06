Supervisor Jim Desmond votes against legal defense for migrants and extending eviction moratorium

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to pass an immigrant legal defense program and to extend the pandemic’s eviction moratorium.

Two Supervisors, Jim Desmond and Joel Anderson, were the only two who voted against the measures.

Supervisor Desmond, who represents District 5, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss his reasoning for casting one of the two dissenting votes.