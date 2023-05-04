Supervisor Jim Desmond vows to fight to ensure no taxpayer dollars are spent on Nathan Fletcher’s legal fees





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tuesday, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 to advance a resolution, which will be presented at the board’s May 23 meeting, calling for special election on Aug. 15 to fill the District 4 supervisors’ seat being vacated by Nathan Fletcher on May 15.

Fletcher himself said his resignation date would be May 15th, although some people are raising questions about whether or not he will follow through with it.

Tuesday’s unanimous vote came after a long public hearing, and discussion among board members.

The overall consensus from the four San Diego County Supervisors was that a special election among District 4 residents was the best option, despite the hefty price tag, because Nathan Fletcher has about 3.5 years left on his term.

Supervisor Jim Desmond was the lone Supervisor to publicly voice his support for a special election prior to Tuesday’s Board meeting, and is pleased the other Supervisors agreed. .

But in order for the special election to happen, Nathan Fletcher has to resign.

Regardless of whether or not Nathan Fletcher resigns from the County Board of Supervisors, he will still be facing the sexual harassment and assault allegations made by former MTS employee Grecia Figueroa.

Supervisor Jim Desmond told KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego that he will fight to ensure San Diego County taxpayers don’t foot the bill for Fletcher’s legal fees fighting the lawsuit. Fletcher has admitted to cheating on his wife, but denied the allegations made by Figueroa.

Fletcher’s legal bills are expected to be very expensive, especially if Figueroa is awarded punitive damages. Fletcher is already costing taxpayers at least $5 million to hold the special election.

Supervisor Jim Desmond explained that Fletcher’s actions are of his own doing, and San Diego taxpayers should not be footing the bill for his issues.

Desmond concluded, “I’m adamantly just going into it, it’s going to be hell no. We are not going to pay these bills, this is on him. This was not on the county, and it should not be on the taxpayers.”

I will fight to ensure no taxpayer dollars are spent on Mr. Fletcher's legal fees. This is squarely on Mr. Fletcher, and San Diegans should not be on the hook for any of this. pic.twitter.com/i3L9IufqJr — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) May 4, 2023

