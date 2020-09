Supervisor Jim Desmond’s motion to not enforce state COVID restrictions fails to receive a second





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Supervisor Jim Desmond introduced a motion to the Board of Supervisors for the County of San Diego to not enforce the state’s COVID reopening restrictions.

Supervisor Kristin Gaspar was expected to second the motion which would have led to a vote.

Supervisor Gaspar then motioned to wait a week and revisit the topic. This motion was seconded by Supervisor Jim Desmond.

I’ve had hundreds of businesses tell me that they can’t go on anymore. Today's vote is devastating for those businesses barely hanging on. pic.twitter.com/s58XQYnnYA — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) September 15, 2020