Supervisor Joel Anderson explains his “easy vote” for Nathan Fletcher to be Chair

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Earlier this week, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher was unanimously nominated Chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors for the second consecutive year.

Both Republican Supervisors, Jim Desmond and Joel Anderson voted to re-nominate Fletcher as Chair.

Fletcher’s nomination as Chair makes him the first person to serve two consecutive years in over four decades. Until now, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors has rotated Chair on an annual basis, but that typical decades long rotation has been broken.

During a Thursday interview with Supervisor Joel Anderson, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes asked why he voted for Fletcher.

Anderson explained Fletcher has helped him pass previous legislation like funding for firefighters and helped crack down on illegal marijuana dispensaries, among others.

Anderson concluded, “when somebody helps my constituents, there is only two words to describe it, thank you. So it was an easy vote for me.”

RELATED STORY: Supervisor Nathan Fletcher unanimously nominated Chair of the Board for second consecutive year