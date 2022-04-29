Supervisor Joel Anderson: Legislature needs to change our laws to combat criminal homeless





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Wednesday, KUSI News reported a second woman was claiming she was raped at what locals are calling the “criminal” homeless encampment just outside the City of El Cajon limits.

KUSI has covered this encampment since it was formed, as El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells was warning of the criminal activity that occurs there. Unfortunately for Wells, he has no jurisdiction to get rid of the camp because it is located just outside of his jurisdiction.

Nonetheless, Mayor Wells voiced concern for his community and nearby business that would be hurt by the dangerous and criminal behavior that was happening here.

Not more than a month later, and a second rape has been reported at this exact homeless camp.

Supervisor Joel Anderson represents the District the camp is located in, but is very frustrated because he says California’s law won’t let him act. For example, homeless people cannot be removed from their encampment without moving them to an available shelter bed.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina spoke one-on-one with Supervisor Anderson directly after his Friday press conference (bottom of page), and he demanded the California legislature change their laws to allow the Sheriff to prosecute these criminal members of the homeless community.

Anderson acknowledged that not all the homeless are criminals, but asserted there is a criminal element within the community. He told Sardina the second rape victim was probably dropped off at this encampment, from another one just like it somewhere within the County of San Diego.

Supervisor Anderson’s complete Friday press conference is below:

San Diego County Supervisor @JoelAndersonCA calls on the California legislature to change the laws, and allow the Sheriff to arrest criminal members of the homeless community. "If I were to do it, I would be arrested."