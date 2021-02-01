Supervisor Joel Anderson pushes to upend illegal pot shops in East County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Supervisor Joel Anderson will hold a news conference to highlight recent efforts to step up enforcement against illegal marijuana shops.

Anderson introduced a measure that was approved by the Board of Supervisors last week and provides $500,000 for immediate and aggressive enforcement of illegal cannabis dispensaries.

Anderson joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the efforts to upend illegal pot shops in his district.