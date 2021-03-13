Supervisor Joel Anderson reacts as State eases restrictions on breweries, wineries;

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The California Department of Public Health updated reopening guidance on Thursday to allow for outdoor breweries, wineries and distilleries to operate without having to serve food.

The change does not apply to bars in the purple or red tiers. For alcohol-producing businesses that already serve food, not much will change. Breweries, wineries and distilleries will still be able to operate as restaurants under the county’s current tier restrictions.

“I have been working with the San Diego Brewers Guild and the Governor’s Office for several weeks to establish a safe reopening plan, and I am glad breweries will now be able to open under the same guidelines as wineries,” said County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher. “This is good for brewers, good for our economic recovery and good for San Diego County.”

The new guidance, which goes into effect Saturday, also requires breweries use a reservation system, limit patrons’ stays to no more than 90 minutes and end all on-site consumption by 8 p.m.