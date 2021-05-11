Supervisor Joel Anderson reacts to judge’s denial of SVP placement

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After the continued efforts of community members, politicians, and more, a San Diego Superior Court Judge ruled that a Mount Helix home would not house sexually violent predator Merle Wakefield.

Given its proximity to homes with children, a music academy, and a childcare site, Judge Albert T. Harutunian III said that the house was not appropriate for Wakefield.

“It is not a safe placement for the community,” Harutunian said.

District 2 County Supervisor Joel Anderson joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to discuss the judge’s rejection of the SVP’s proposed placement.

Supervisor Anderson noted the high ratio of SVPs to residents in East County, where it appears many of them are being sent.

Yet another court hearing will be held on May 24 for Wakefield’s new placement.