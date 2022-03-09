Supervisor Joel Anderson responds to massive homeless camp in District 2

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI’s Dan Plante covered the story Monday of the large homeless encampment in San Diego’s East County, just on the edge of the City of El Cajon.

Mayor Wells explained that the City of El Cajon does not allow sidewalk encampments, which is why the encampments abruptly end just before a City of El Cajon sign appears.

Since the encampment is not located in El Cajon, it is located within Supervisor Joel Anderson’s district.

Supervisor Anderson, representing District 2, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to follow up on El Cajon Mayor Bill Well’s story that aired on KUSI on Monday.

Before Supervisor Anderson was elected, East County had much less resources for homeless folks.

Supervisor Anderson has secured locations for emergency homeless shelters and safe parking lots in East County; funding for rental assistance program and for those at risk of becoming homeless; expanding the Mobile Crisis Response Team and social service outreach in East County in order to treat behavioral and mental health emergencies; initiated a Crisis Stabilization Unit for East County folks to get resources they need.