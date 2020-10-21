Supervisor Kristin Gaspar battles Terra Lawson-Remer for District 3





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There are less than two weeks until election day and the County Supervisor race in District 3 could tip the scales at the County Board of Supervisors.

County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss her campaign against Terra Lawson-Remer.

Gaspar was recently endorsed by the Lincoln Club of San Diego because of her pro-business policies and work to get our county to reopen safely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Her opponent, Terra Lawson-Remer, was endorsed by Supervisor Fletcher, who has been the leading voice in opposition to any expedited reopening process.

The Republican candidate also discussed why she opposes California Proposition 15, which Democrat Lawson-Remer supports.