Supervisor Kristin Gaspar on COVID-19 reopening plan and Overdose Awareness Day





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom released a new system for the state that sorts counties into one of four tiers based on the extent of the area’s COVID-19 outbreak, San Diego County officials announced some local businesses would be able to operate indoors in a limited capacity starting Monday.

On Aug. 31, restaurants, places of worship, movie theaters and museums will be allowed to maintain up to 25% occupancy or 100 people — whichever is less. Gyms may operate with 10% occupancy. Hair salons, barbershops and nail salons may operate indoors with normal capacity. Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer, said the county would follow state guidelines that indicate retail businesses are to be restricted to 50% occupancy.

All indoor businesses must still abide by social distancing- and face- covering mandates, as well as having a detailed safe reopening plan on file with the county.

Wooten said San Diego County had made it to “tier 2,” the only county in Southern California to earn that designation. The county still has a “substantial” COVID-19 presence, but unlike Orange, Riverside, Los Angeles and Imperial counties it is not considered “widespread.”

The two metrics the state was monitoring in that tier list include an old one — the percentage of positive tests — and a new one — the number of daily new cases per 100,000 people. San Diego County is at 3.8% and 5.8 per 100,000 respectively. To make it to the next tier, the county must show rates of between 2% and 4.9% positive tests and between 1 and 3.9 new daily cases per 100,000 population.

Because the county currently exceeds one of those numbers, it cannot start its path to the next tier.

Supervisor Kristin Gaspar joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the new system and where San Diego County stands on reopening.

Gaspar also mentioned that Monday August 31st is International Overdose Awareness Day: International Overdose Day is a global event held each year since 2001 to raise awareness and reduce the stigma of a drug related death.

San Diego County will commemorate the occasion with a unique lawn display of placards with gender and age of more than 600 local people who died of an overdose in 2019, according to Gaspar.

Federal, County, and Local Law Enforcement, along with ER docs, medical professionals, behavioral healthcare professionals, and families of victims, will be on hand to offer comments and spread the message that overdose death is preventable.