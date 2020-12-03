Supervisor Kristin Gaspar on opposition to Newsom’s shutdowns





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County health officials reported 1,217 new COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths Wednesday as county leaders urged caution heading into the holiday season.

Wednesday’s data raise the county’s totals to 84,638 cases and 1,035 deaths while hospitalizations continue to surge.

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported that 739 coronavirus patients were hospitalized as of Wednesday, with 209 of them in intensive care. That compares to 723 reported Tuesday, with 197 in the ICU.

The number of people with COVID-19 in area hospitals has nearly tripled from one month ago — 288 were hospitalized on Nov. 1. The 739 is also double the previous peak in mid July.

Of the 84,638 cases logged in the county since the start of the pandemic, 4,726 — or 5.6% — have required hospitalization and 1,038 patients – – 1.2% — had to be admitted to an ICU.

The total number of people hospitalized for any reason in the county is 4,448 — fairly consistent with the past several months — but the percentage of COVID-19 patients in the region’s hospitals rose from 6% a month ago to 16.6% on Wednesday.

Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer, also raised attention to 77% occupancy of the county’s ICU beds. Of the 696 ICU beds in the county, 538 are currently occupied — 209 by coronavirus patients, or 39%.

Thursday on Good Morning San Diego, Supervisor Kristin Gaspar explained why she believes the current amount of COVID patients in San Diego County hospitals isn’t as dire as its being presented by certain politicians.

Gaspar explained her perspective on the rising case numbers and hospitalizations with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney in more detail.